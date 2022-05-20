UP Assembly ready with 'new look'

Lucknow, May 20 The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly that is scheduled to begin on May 23, will have a completely new look.

The state Assembly is now the first e-Vidhan Sabha in the country and has gone completely paperless.

This will be more than a year after the Yogi Adityanath government, during its first tenure, turned the state cabinet paperless.

Each member will have a tablet fixed on his seat and the agenda of the proceedings of the House will be available on the tablet itself.

Apart from this, the questions asked by the members and the answers given by the government during the Question Hour will also be displayed on the tablet.

A two-day orientation and training for all the members and officers of the legislative Assembly and secretariat began on Friday to equip them with the e-Vidhan Sabha.

The state Assembly, this time, will also have a new complexion since major players like Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party have been reduced to being non-players.

The Congress has just two members and the BSP has one both parties have not been allotted rooms for their party members in the assembly complex.

This is ,perhaps, the first time in history that the Congress presence in the Assembly is negligible.

Smaller parties like Apna Dal have 12 members, RLD has eight, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has since and Jansatta Dal has two.

Both, the Congress and BSP do not even have representation in the business advisory committee.

Meanwhile, the Vidhan Bhawan complex has also been given a makeover and looks swankier than ever.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor