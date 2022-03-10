UP Assembly Results 2022: BJP's leading numbers giving the sign of victory in the state

BJP is setting the sign of victory in Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, BJP's lead in Uttar Pradesh has crosses the lead of 190 seats. BJP leading in 13 seats at the end of round one, Congress leading in 7, MGP in 2, AAP in 1 and independents in 2. Early numbers, based on the counting of postal ballots, show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead. The saffron party is looking to retain its power in Uttar Pradesh. Most of the exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, an edge in Uttarakhand, and a close contest in Goa.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.