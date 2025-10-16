UP: Body of 21-Year-Old Missing Man Found Hanging On Tree in Rampur; Family Suspects Murder

The body of Mohammad Fazil (21), a tile mason from Tanda Hurmatnagar who had been missing for the past two days, was found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard near the village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Tuesday morning, October 14. Police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The family alleges that he was murdered and his body was later hanged, demanding a thorough investigation.

Mohammad Fazil, a resident of Tanda Hurmatnagar, worked as a tile-layer. According to his father, Abdul Qadir, Fazil left home on October 12 without informing anyone and did not return that evening. After searching extensively and failing to find him, the family filed a missing person report. On Tuesday morning, when they went to the mango orchard, they found Fazil’s body hanging from a tree. The family has also accused the police of delaying the registration of the missing person report.

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: The body found hanging from a tree in Rampur, the family suspects murder. Vidya Sagar Mishra, SP Rampur, says, “Yes, this incident occurred two days ago, and a young man was found hanging from a tree. Based on the complaint filed by the family members,… pic.twitter.com/EDSaqJ4kt3 — IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2025

Vidya Sagar Mishra, SP Rampur, said, “Yes, this incident occurred two days ago, and a young man was found hanging from a tree. Based on the complaint filed by the family members, necessary actions, including a post-mortem, have been carried out for the investigation...”

Also Read | Pune Crime: 20-Year-Old Woman Bludgeoned to Death in Koregaon Mul, Police Launch Manhunt.

Police have launched an investigation, initially treating the case as a suicide, while the family insists it is a case of murder. His father, Abdul Qadir, stated that his son was called out of the house by someone he knew, as he would never leave upon a call from a stranger. He maintained that this is a case of murder, not suicide.