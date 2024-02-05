UP Budget 2024-25: Key Highlights of Rs 7 Lakh 36 Thousand Crore Budget
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2024 12:25 PM2024-02-05T12:25:48+5:302024-02-05T12:25:54+5:30
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the second budget of Rs Rs 7 lakh 36 thousand crore in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The Budget for the year 2024-25 is the biggest budget in the history. Khanna presented a record of allocation of more than Rs 7 lakh crore. "PM Modi has implemented the slogan 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and our policies are especially dedicated to the upliftment of young women, farmers and the poor," Khanna said.
Khanna said that in the year 2023, 1.10 crore people will get employment in the state. The minister said that there are new projects worth Rs 24 thousand crore in the budget. The fiscal deficit of the state is 3.46%. This is the biggest budget in the history of UP of more than Rs 7.36 lakh crore. Will help the state to become a 1000 billion dollar economy.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, compensation of Rs 831 crore was given to about 10 lakh insured farmers for 2022-2023 till October 2023. UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the ban on giving new private tube well connections in the dark zone has been removed, which has directly benefited about one lakh farmers.
#WATCH | UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents the budget in Vidhan Sabha, says "An MoU for investment of Rs 4,000 crores has been signed by the state government with Hero Future Energies, under which the organization will invest in renewable energy and clean technology… pic.twitter.com/DADhalcSky— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024
Before presenting the annual budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2024-25, Khanna said that the budget will be all-touching, all-inclusive and all-round development. The budget of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government Uttar PradeshWill take India forward towards achieving the goal of creating a 10 trillion dollar economy.
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2024 Key Highlights:
- 124 Rural stadiums and multipurpose halls have been constructed in 117 development blocks of the state.
- 53,800 Yuvak Mangal Dal and 51,300 Mahila Mangal Dal have been formed in the Gram Panchayats of the state. Through these parties, the participation of youth has been ensured in works of national and social importance.
- In the 26th National Youth Festival held in Karnataka from January 12 to 16, 2023, the folklore team of Uttar Pradesh won the gold medal by securing the first position.
- Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, 1,79,112 jobs have been created so far in the MSME sector, benefiting 22 lakh 389 beneficiaries.
- Under the One Direct One Product financing scheme, 1,92,193 jobs were created through 13,597 beneficiaries.
- About 4.08 lakh jobs were created under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and One District One Product Skill Upgradation and Toolkit Scheme.
- About 25 thousand employment opportunities were made available to the students of more than 700 institutes affiliated with AKTU in the last academic session.
- Under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, 12.15 lakh youth were trained, out of which 4.13 lakh youth were employed in various reputed companies.
- Under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme, employment was provided to 75 lakh 24 housand workers, generating 28 crore 68 lakh man=days in the financial year 2023-2024, and the target is to create 33 crore man-days in the financial year 2024-2025.
- Under Chief Minister Village Industries Employment Scheme, in the year 2023-2024, till the month of October 2023, 7418 people were given employment along with a capital investment loan of Rs 1854.88 lakh to 408 beneficiaries.