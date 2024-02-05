UP Budget 2024-25: Key Highlights of Rs 7 Lakh 36 Thousand Crore Budget

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the second budget of Rs Rs 7 lakh 36 thousand crore in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The Budget for the year 2024-25 is the biggest budget in the history. Khanna presented a record of allocation of more than Rs 7 lakh crore. "PM Modi has implemented the slogan 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and our policies are especially dedicated to the upliftment of young women, farmers and the poor," Khanna said.

Khanna said that in the year 2023, 1.10 crore people will get employment in the state. The minister said that there are new projects worth Rs 24 thousand crore in the budget. The fiscal deficit of the state is 3.46%. This is the biggest budget in the history of UP of more than Rs 7.36 lakh crore. Will help the state to become a 1000 billion dollar economy.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, compensation of Rs 831 crore was given to about 10 lakh insured farmers for 2022-2023 till October 2023. UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the ban on giving new private tube well connections in the dark zone has been removed, which has directly benefited about one lakh farmers.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents the budget in Vidhan Sabha, says "An MoU for investment of Rs 4,000 crores has been signed by the state government with Hero Future Energies, under which the organization will invest in renewable energy and clean technology…

Before presenting the annual budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2024-25, Khanna said that the budget will be all-touching, all-inclusive and all-round development. The budget of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government Uttar PradeshWill take India forward towards achieving the goal of creating a 10 trillion dollar economy.

