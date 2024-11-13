UP Bus Accident: Three Killed, 9 Injured After Bus Carrying Baratis Rams Into Truck on Prayagraj-Kanpur Highway in Fatehpur (Watch Video)

Three, including a minor killed and nine others were injured after a private bus carrying baratis rammed into a truck from the back near Mohar village on the Prayagraj-Kanpur highway under Kalyanpur police station of Fatehpur district in early hours on Wednesday, November 13.

Upon receiving the information, police officials rushed to the accident spot and carried out a rescue operation of the passengers. The incident occurred when the bus was carrying marriage party to Noida from Prayagraj. A total 23 passengers were on board on private bus.

Fatehpur Bus Accident

Two people, including a 55-year-old woman and a minor boy, died on the spot, a woman died during the treatment at the hospital in Kanpur. The injured people were shifted to CHC Binkidi and the district hospital in Fatehpur for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran Devi (55), Kumkum Singh (20), and Aditya Raj (5), residents of Prayagraj.