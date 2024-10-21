UP By-Election 2024: Congress Prepares to Withdraw from UP By-Polls? Dispute Over 2-5 Seats with SP

Alongside the Maharashtra assembly elections, by-elections are also taking place in 13 states, including 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, where voting is scheduled for November 13. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are collaborating in this state, but tensions over seat allocation could jeopardize their alliance. Uddhav Thackeray is no longer part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi or Congress in Maharashtra, and a similar situation is emerging in Uttar Pradesh, with growing discord between Congress and Akhilesh Yadav's SP.

SP has allocated two seats, Khair and Ghaziabad in Aligarh, to Congress, but Congress seeks five. They hoped to secure at least three seats if they requested five, but lacking this, Congress is considering ending their alliance. This could lead to a contest among BJP, SP, and Congress. In discussions about seat distribution, Congress has struggled to gain the seats it desires, with SP offering only two. This standoff could weaken their position in Uttar Pradesh. Political circles suggest that Congress might not field any candidates to express discontent with SP.

Sources indicate that Congress plans not to run its own candidates in Uttar Pradesh, instead supporting SP in Mau and Ghosi. While no official announcement from Congress has been made, it is believed that this move aims to pressure SP to grant them the third seat in Phulpur, where SP has already named its candidate. Congress might only contest the first two seats if they secure this third seat.