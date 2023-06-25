UP: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday paid obeisance at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna.

The Chief Minister also visited the sanctum sanctorum and Bhagwat Bhavan, according to press statement.

After offering prayers in the temple, he inaugurated the laser light and sound show and 'Leela Manch' constructed by Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Through the light and sound show, the devotees will also be able to feel the pastimes of Lord Shri Krishna. A total of 250 people will be able to see the light and sound show at a time.

CM Yogi is on a two-day Mathura tour, starting today. According to the itinerary, shared with the media, on the second day, the CM will visit Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan at around 8 am. After this, he will leave for Noida.

As soon as Yogi Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, he first announced the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad for the development of Braj and protection of the pilgrimage sites here.

