UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to embark on two-day visit to Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Mathura on Saturday.

Yogi, who is also the President of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, will inaugurate his office, made in the new council office.

During his visit, Chief Minister Yogi will also review the ongoing development works in Mathura after meeting with the officials. He will also visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura and Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

As soon as Yogi Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, he first announced the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad for the development of Braj and protection of the pilgrimage sites here and then formed the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

After the formation of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, its temporary office was built in a part of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority's office. In 2022, after finding land for the office of Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad, the office of Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad was built on the civil line near Jawahar Bagh.

Apart from the meeting hall, underground parking has also been made in this three-storey building built in an area of 1500 square feet.

Arrangements are being finalized in view of the arrival of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the itinerary, shared with the media, the Chief Minister will first address the public meeting at Seth BN Poddar Inter College at 4:30 pm. After this, he will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad office located at Civil Line at around 6 pm. He will also preside over the board meeting of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. After this, CM Yogi will reach Sri Krishna's birthplace at 7:40 pm.

CM Yogi Will depart from Janmabhoomi to the Veterinary Guest House. At the same time, he can also go for on-site inspections of various projects. On the other hand, on the second day, CM Yogi will visit Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan at around 8 am. After this, he will leave for Noida.

