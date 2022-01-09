UP clamps night curfew across State, suspends physical classes

Uttar Pradesh has clamped night curfew and has decided to close physical classes in all educational institutions after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the COVID-19 review meeting in Lucknow on Sunday.

"In view of developing situation due to COVID-19, night curfew has been imposed in every district of Uttar Pradesh between 10 pm to 6 am. Physical classes have also been suspended in all educational institutions till January 16. Classes in online mode can continue. However, scheduled examinations can be conducted," reads the official release.

The Chief Minister also passed instructions for the district administration to monitor the situation and ensure necessary resources for the curtailment of the virus.

"Monitoring committees and Integrated Covid Command Centres should be fully operational. Separate numbers should be issued for home isolation, monitoring committees, ambulance and teleconsultation," reads the release.

"Teleconsultation facility should also be made available to the people by deploying a panel of doctors in every district. Medicine kits should be made available to the people as per their needs. Adequate availability of life-saving drugs needed during the treatment of Covid-19 should be ensured," it added.

In the meeting with the officials, Yogi Adityanath also directed that special attention should be given to patients with co-morbidities, the elderly and the children suffering from infection. If they are infected, there should be continuous monitoring of their treatment process. Medicine kits should be made available to them immediately.

Monitoring committees should be functional in villages under the leadership of Pradhan and in urban wards under the leadership of councillors. Monitoring committees should run a door-to-door program to prepare the list of unvaccinated people so that they can be motivated and encouraged for vaccination.

Uttar Pradesh reported 6,411 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Saturday.

As per the health department, a total of 2,20,496 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. Of these, 1,22,733 are samples tested via RT-PCR kits. A total of 9,44,29,513 samples have been tested so far, added the health department.

Of the 6,411 new cases, 867 cases were reported from Lucknow, 1,141 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 636 from Meerut and 683 from Ghaziabad.

During the last 24 hours, 171 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 16,88,395.

There are currently 18,551 active COVID-19 cases in the state, out of which 18,184 are in home isolation.As per the state health department, a total of 18,83,107 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered on Friday, including 4,85,490 vaccination doses to children aged 15-18 years of age.

A total of 13,11,71,604 beneficiaries above the age of 18 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, which is 88.98 per cent of the eligible adult population. On the other hand, 7,77,02,415 people above the age of 18 have received their second dose of vaccine, which is 52.71 per cent of the eligible adult population.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor