UP: Cleric held for exploiting woman-daughter, killing her son

Gonda (UP), Nov 22 A self-proclaimed cleric has been arrested for sexually exploiting a woman and her daughter and killing her son when she protested against the harassment and threatened to approach the police.

Police said the accused, Abdeen, had been harassing the woman-daughter duo on the pretext of helping them gain prosperity through witchcraft.

The woman charged Abdeen with murder after her 16-year-old son was found hanging on Sunday.

Police have brought in a forensic team to gather evidence of murder.

Circle officer, City, Laxmikant Gautam said, "The accused has been arrested. We will first ascertain the exact conditions of how the 16-year-old was hanged by the accused."

The police are yet to receive the post-mortem report.

The woman told reporters that the accused had been sexually exploiting her and her 12-year-old daughter for the last three months.

"I thought he would help me get rid of all my problems. Instead, he took advantage of my innocence," she further said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor