UP CM Adityanath directs officials to provide jobs to youth in public sector

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide employment opportunities to youth in the public sector, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

The decision to provide government jobs in the state was taken during the first cabinet meeting held earlier today. The Chief Minister chaired the first cabinet meeting at 10 am on Saturday in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.

Adityanath, in the meeting, said that a recruitment drive will be run in government departments and directed the public sector officials to prepare a list of vacancies. The chief minister also instructed the government department officials to work with honesty in the recruitment drive.

The state government has also extended the free ration scheme for the next three months which will benefit the 15 crore people of the state. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that for the scheme the government will spend Rs 3,270 crore.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance. A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor