UP CM pays tribute to Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to former Chief Minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary. He also offered flowers on the statue of the freedom fighter installed at Yojna Bhawan in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Addressing the people, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna had to resign from his position as Chief Minister due to disagreements when the Congress attempted to strangle democracy in this country, but Bahuguna ji never gave up on his values and ideals."

Yogi said that the late Bahuguna was born in the present-day Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

He added, "After receiving his childhood education in the village, he came to Prayagraj for further studies. During his higher education, he became a part of the national freedom movement. He actively took part in various movements, including the Quit India movement. He gave his able and brilliant leadership as the state's Chief Minister while associating with many social, and political activities in independent India."

Deputy Chief Ministers of the state Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, and Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra remained present.

