UP CM warns of action against firms in case of slow progress in construction of University in Saharanpur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar districts and paid obeisance at the Shiv Gorakhnath temple located at Tulsipur village, Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar.

At the outset of his visit, he went to the construction site of Maa Shakumbhari Devi University in Saharanpur district to take stock of the progress in construction.

While inspecting the construction, CM Yogi directed district officials to accelerate the work. He also had brief talks with the public representatives.

Later, he inquired about the updated status of the Admin Block, Library Block, Facility Center, Canteen, Girls Hostel Block, Boys Hostel Block, VC Residence, Sub Station, Police Chowki, Health Center, Boundary Wall etc.

CM Yogi was unhappy over the slow progress and directed concerned firms to complete the construction of all external work including the Admin Block, Administration Block, VC House, Boundary Wall, Road, Sewer and Road by July 15 by deputing additional labour and following prescribed standards.

"In case of no progress the District Magistrate will be asked to take strict action against the contractor and blacklist the firm," he said.

UP CM asked the Vice-Chancellor to start PG classes in the university from the next session, assuring that the problem of financial constraints will not hamper work.

Emphasizing BJP's sensitivity towards the bright future and education of the youth, CM Yogi said, "The university will contribute towards the enrichment of Indian culture and civilization through higher education, and therefore any kind of negligence in the construction work will not be acceptable."

He further directed the DM to monitor the ongoing development schemes and public hearing cases in the district on a priority basis in a timely manner.

