UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles demise of ANI's Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed condolences on the demise of ANI's Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the demise of Surinder Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer of ANI. Praying for the peace of the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," the official statement from the Uttar Pradesh government read.

Part of the agency's founding team, Surinder Kapoor passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. He was 70.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise of ANI's Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

"Received the very sad news of the demise of Surinder Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer of news agency ANI. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

Surinder Kapoor was born on February 20, 1952. Deeply involved in work, he came to the office on Saturday.

He had worked withChairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.

Paying her tributes,Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash said Surinder Kapoor's demise was a deep loss to ANI.

She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.

"A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti," she said.

Surinder Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons.

( With inputs from ANI )

