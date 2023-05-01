UP CM Yogi Adityanath exudes confidence of BJP's victory in upcoming Urban Local Body polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, the sixth day of the election campaign for the upcoming Urban Local Body elections, held public meetings ahead of the municipal elections in Moradabad, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, and Varanasi.

Attacking the opposition parties of misgovernance over a long period of time, CM Yogi put lays thrust on developmental works being carried out by the double-engine government.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in Moradabad, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the affection of the people of Moradabad was what brought him here despite the bad and unfavourable weather.

The CM said that by focusing on 'development' rather than 'appeasement,' the BJP government has raised the standard of living for the people.

Citing the example of Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain, an artisan from Moradabad, he said that both the President and the Prime Minister recognized his accomplishments. "Prime Minister Modi also presented handmade artwork of Dilshad Hussain to the Chancellor of Germany," he added.

"The brass industry in Moradabad was experiencing a downturn. The artisans were migrating. But today, Moradabad's brass business is achieving its glory in our government. Exports have increased, and it is now more well-known internationally", CM Yogi remarked.

The CM asserted that what the BJP government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre had achieved in the last nine years, the opposition government could not in 60 years.

Stating that UP is no longer anyone's legacy, the CM said, "Now there is no 'mafia raj' in UP. No extortions, or kidnappings for ransom take place The common man is safe in the state, and mafia-goons who used to proudly wander the streets are now begging for mercy with placards around their necks."

In Pratapgarh, the CM said that municipal bodies are a powerful medium to provide civic amenities at the grassroot level, appealing to people to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the upcoming municipal elections in order to expedite the effective implementation of development projects and welfare schemes.

CM Yogi said: "Afterall, who does not like to have good roads with no traffic congestion, pure drinking water facility, effective drainage system, and an online system to get residential, caste, income as well as birth and death certificates with no need for them to make rounds of offices. But, only the double engine government of the BJP supported by the third engine at municipal bodies can ensure this."

Lashing out at the opposition parties including the Congress Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party for neglecting the development of Pratapgarh and for being responsible for the escalation in criminal activities, Yogi said, "Congress, the SP and the BSP left no stone unturned to destroy Pratapgarh. The district was famous for its gooseberries and the Auto Tractor Ltd. The Auto Tractor Ltd was shut down and people also stopped growing gooseberries during previous governments."

According to CM Yogi, extortions were rampant whereas traders and daughters were unsafe while farmers were miserable in the district during the opposition rule. Girls could not go to school for fear of goons, he added. "There was a saying-100 Padha, Ek Pratapgarha- meng a resident of Pratapgarha was equal to 100 educated people. But, the place lost its glory due to the misgovernance of opposition parties", he pointed out.

The CM emphasized that the double-engine government was trying to revive the glory of the place by declaring gooseberry as the ODOP of Pratapgarh, which will increase farmers' income. "We are building four-lane highways between Ayodhya and Chitrakoot that will pass through Pratapgarh. The Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj will also pass through Pratapgarh. We have already opened a medical college in Pratapgarh", he said.

He said that by connecting talent with technology and training, the future of our youth is being made bright.

Stating that the cities of UP have been recognized as smart cities rather than garbage dumps, he said, "There is no terror of miscreants in our cities now, rather they have been recognized as 'safe cities'. Now no one can question the development of UP. With hopeful eyes, the entire world looks at India and Uttar Pradesh."

Criticising the opposition parties including the Congress Party, the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party for neglecting the development of Jaunpur, Yogi said: "Imarti's original sweetness was turned bitter here. The place was known for its 'Itra', but these people tried to turn the pleasant scent of 'Itra' into a stench."

Today, Jaunpur is regaining its lost identity, he added.

In Varanasi, the Chief Minister said that an atmosphere of trust has been created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents not just Kashi in Parliament but the entire Uttar Pradesh in the country, in the last nine years where benefits of developmental works and welfare schemes are reaching every person, without any discrimination.

Describing Kashi as the spiritual and cultural centre of the country, CM Yogi said, "PM's vision is our mission. The double-engine government is dedicatedly working towards the development of the country and its people.

Seeking votes for Mayoral candidate Ashok Tiwari and his team and appealing to people to elect a full majority board, Yogi said that there was no terror of criminals today now in cities and the cities were developing into smart and safe cities.

Hitting out at Congress, SP and BSP, Yogi said that the governments of Bua-Babua and Bhai- Behan gave guns to the youth whereas his government was giving two crore tablets to the youth while linking them with technology and training.

