UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders to construct more jails to avoid overcrowding

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the construction of new jails and more barracks in the existing ones in Uttar Pradesh to deal with overcrowding. Yogi also said more technology should be used for the security of prisons. He was viewing a presentation by the prison administration and reforms department. “To solve the problem of overcrowding of prisoners in jails, new barracks should be constructed in old jails. Land should be purchased for the construction of district jails in Amroha, Sambhal, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar,” he said.

Action should be also initiated for the construction of district jails in Amethi, Hathras, Auraiya, Hapur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Amroha, Sambhal, Kushinagar and Mahoba, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.Restoration of seven video conferencing units and establishment of multi-conferencing units should be completed at the prison headquarters in 100 days, he said.Yogi said there should be a facility of sanitary napkins, dispensers, and incinerators at the women’s help desk. He said the Women helpline 1090 should be given the status of ‘Public Safety Awareness Point’The existing policy regarding premature release of prisoners should be amended within 100 days, he said. Prisons should be developed as a correction homes, Yogi said.“Sometimes, an innocent person also has to go to jail. In order to connect the prisoners with the mainstream of the society, the reputed voluntary organizations of the district, natural farming, MSME units and skill development mission should also be linked,” Yogi said.

