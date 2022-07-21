UP contractor set on fire by builder, dies

Kanpur, July 21 In a shocking incident, a 49-year-old contractor was allegedly set on fire by a builder, following a financial dispute.

The incident took place in Chakeri area on Wednesday night.

DCP (East) Pramod Kumar identified the deceased as Rajendra Pal and said he was rushed to UHM hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries after local residents found him lying on a road.

An FIR was registered against builder Shailendra Srivastava and his accountant A.K. Tiwari, based on a statement Pal gave to the police before he succumbed to injuries.

A complaint has also been filed by Pal's son Arvind, naming Srivastava and Tiwari.

The two has been arrested later in the night, said the DCP.

According to Arvind's complaint, Srivastava owed his father Rs 18 lakh for work done on two apartments in the city.

Arvind said the builder was avoiding his father from the past year and had not cleared his dues.

