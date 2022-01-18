UP cops seize Rs 1 crore cash from car in Noida

New Delhi, Jan 18 Just weeks before the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police on Tuesday seized a cash of approximately Rs 1 crore from a Delhi-registered car near here in Noida, an official said.

He said that in order to conduct the upcoming elections in the state peacefully, the police have intensified the security arrangements and are regularly carrying out intensive search operations to prevent smuggling of goods.

"Following the same orders, the police today seized a cash of Rs 99,30,500 from a fortuner car bearing registration number DL10CL5201 near Sector 24 stadium crossing," the official told .

He said that two people in the car, identified as Akhilesh, a resident of Wazirpur in Delhi and Arun, a resident of Karol Bagh, Delhi have been detained by the police.

"The duo was not able to give a satisfactory reason for carrying such a huge amount of cash," the official said, adding that the accused duo has till now informed that they were working for some cloth merchant.

Meanwhile, sources in the police establishment confirmed to that a team of Income Tax Officials will also arrive as there is involvement of a huge amount of money. Notably, the Noida Police since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct on January 9, have tightened the security arrangements in the city.

On Monday, senior officials of Noida Police held a meeting with the officials of the Delhi Police to jointly conduct checking operations and share the list of suspected offenders and criminals in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor