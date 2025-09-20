UP Crime News: Aligarh Police Nab Gang Behind 1,000 plus Fake Birth Certificates

Uttar Pradesh: In major breakthrough against cyber fraud, Aligarh police has arrested six individuals involved in interstate gang accused of forging fake birth certificates through govt CRS. According to reports, gang issued 597 fake birth certificates in four days, across 16 states and over 50 districts.

During the operation, authorities seized over 1,000 fake birth certificates, 13 mobile phones, five laptops, and other incriminating digital evidence from the accused. Police have confirmed that the accused were running a well-organized network, using forged documents for multiple fraudulent purposes, including identity theft, illegal admissions, and possible misuse in government schemes.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.