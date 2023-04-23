UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya meets Umesh Pal's family, assures security

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 : Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday met the family of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA leader's murder, who was killed in February this year.

Umesh Pal and his two armed security escorts were shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners.

Talking to the media, Deputy CM Maurya said that every member of Umesh Pal's family is like a member of his own family. There would be no lack of their security. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is focused on their security and we'll try that this kind of incident is not repeated in the future.

"Every member of Umesh Pal's family is like a member of my family. There would be no lack of their security. Our government is focused on their security and we'll try that this kind of incident is not repeated in the future," he said.

Deputy CM said that he has already discussed this topic with CM Yogi and has decided to strengthen the police department. People must keep faith in the UP police.

Maurya said, "I have discussed this topic with CM Yogi. We are trying to strengthen the police department. Believe in Uttar Pradesh's police, they are capable enough to fight against the people who are trying to frighten or give threats."

Earlier, Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal thanked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed her full faith in the Uttar Pradesh government, for giving "justice" after the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead in a police encounter.

"This is a tribute to my son. I thank the Chief Minister and the police department which discharged their duties," Shanti Devi told reporters in Prayagraj.

Asad was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi. He was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj.

Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons recovered," UP STF said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor