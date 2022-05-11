UP DGP removed for 'disobedience, lack of interest in departmental work'

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday removed Director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel citing negligence, disobedience and lack of interest in departmental work.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself has taken the decision in the wake of rising crimes in the state and Goel's negligence in government work.

1987 batch IPS officer DGP Mukul Goel has been transferred to the post of DG Civil Security.

( With inputs from ANI )

