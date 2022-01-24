UP election: BJP fields Ajay Pratap Singh from Thakurdwara

BJP has fielded Ajay Pratap Singh from the Thakurdwara seat for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The party in its official release on Monday said that the Central Election Committee has chosen Ajay Pratap Singh for the Thakurdwara constituency. In 2017, BJP had fielded Rajpal Singh Chauhan as its candidate from Thakurdwara.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held from 10 February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Results are to be declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor