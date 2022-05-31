UP: Fire breaks out in factory in Noida

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in sector 7 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, said Fire Safety Officer Sanjeev Kumar.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A total of five fire tenders were present at the spot", said Fire Safety Officer Sanjeev Kumar.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

