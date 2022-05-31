UP: Fire breaks out in factory in Noida
By ANI | Published: May 31, 2022 11:04 AM2022-05-31T11:04:52+5:302022-05-31T11:15:02+5:30
A fire broke out at a plastic factory in sector 7 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, said Fire Safety Officer Sanjeev Kumar.
"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A total of five fire tenders were present at the spot", said Fire Safety Officer Sanjeev Kumar.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
