UP Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Tannery in Kanpur; Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at a tannery in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on Sunday, July 14, gutting goods and raw materials worth lakhs. Several fire tenders were called in to douse the massive blaze.

Meanwhile, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Local police rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operation. Firemen had to face a tough time in dousing the flames as the fire had engulfed a major portion of the building.

VIDEO | Massive fire breaks out at a Tannery in UP's Kanpur causing huge loss of money. pic.twitter.com/oNdLS6ZHQR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2024

The tannery has been destroyed after engulfing in a huge blaze.