UP Forest team rescues 9 parrots at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), May 30 As many as nine rare parrots have been rescued from a bird catcher at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, wildlife officials said.

The rescued parrots included four Alexandrine species, an exotic breed.

The accused fled the spot leaving his bike behind at Nanakmata junction under Amaria police station when he sighted a team of forest officials.

Devendra Singh, the Forest Range Officer of Pilibhit range of the division, said on Monday that as many as nine parrots were rescued from the bird-catcher, who was carrying them in a plastic bag.

A departmental case under section 9, 51 of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act has been registered in the matter. The parrots have been kept in safe custody of the Wildlife department.

Singh said the registration number of the bird catcher's bike belonged to Pilibhit district and he would soon be identified.

The forest official added that the raid was conducted by him along with several other police officials, following a lead about smuggling of the parrots.

"The rescued parrots are enlisted in schedule IV of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act. We will seek permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate to free the parrots and let them fly," Singh said.

