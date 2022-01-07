UP govt decides to give rebate in electricity rates for private tubewells of farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced to give 50 per cent rebate in electricity rates relative to the current rates for private tubewells of farmers.

The announcement was made through a tweet on UP CM's official Twitter handle.

"Committed to the convenience and prosperity of the farmers Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to give 50 per cent rebate in electricity rates relative to the current rates for private tubewells of farmers," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted from its official account in Hindi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor