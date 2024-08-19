UP govt floats new scheme to enhance commercial activities in Greater Noida

New Delhi, Aug 19 The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) under the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday introduced a new scheme to enhance commercial activities in Greater Noida’s Sector 22D and Sector 22A.

In a press statement, YEIDA said that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this scheme has been launched as part of an ongoing effort to transform Uttar Pradesh into 'Uttam Pradesh'.

“This initiative will streamline the allocation of five types of shops and six types of commercial plots, fostering economic growth in the region,” YEIDA said.

YEIDA has also introduced various land allocation schemes, including the 'Affordable Housing Scheme', which is receiving positive response.

Under the current scheme, shops with a super area ranging from 31.22 sq mt to 116.33 sq mt and plots with a super area ranging from 112 sq mt to 140 sq mt are available for allocation.

Under the scheme, five types of shops will be available for allocation in Greater Noida's Sector 22D. Among these, SR-111 and SR-113R have an area of 31.22 sq mt each, with a reserve price premium set at Rs 1.19 crore.

Meanwhile, SR-101 and SR-201 cover a total area of 116.33 sq mt each, with their reserve price premiums set at Rs 4.44 crore and Rs 2.06 crore, respectively. Similarly, SR-202 has an area of 105.4 sq mt, and its reserve price premium has been set at Rs 1.87 crore.

On the other hand, Sector 22A also offers different categories of commercial plots. The plots under commercial footprint No. 5 and 7 have a super area of 112 sq mt, with a total reserve price premium set at Rs 3.05 crore.

The plots under commercial footprint No. 10, 12, and 13 have a super area of 124 sq mt each, with their total reserve price premium set at Rs 3.38 crore. The super area of ​​​​the plot of commercial footprint No. 22 in Sector 22A is 140 sq mt and its total premium amount on the reserve price is fixed at Rs 3.81 crore.

Applicants can apply online for these plots and shops until September 6.

All plots and shops will be allocated through e-auction, with ICICI Bank serving as the banking partner. These shops and plots are well-connected and located in prime locations. They are near Noida's upcoming Jewar International Airport, International Film City, Medical Device Park, and the dedicated MSME Apparel and Toy Park.

Additionally, being located close to the Yamuna Expressway, they will also have connectivity to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor