UP govt grants 3-year age relaxation for 32,679 police posts

Lucknow, Jan 5 In a significant relief for police recruitment aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a one-time relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit for candidates of all categories in the direct recruitment of constables and equivalent posts in the UP Police and Jail Administration.

According to an official notification issued on Monday, the decision was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, keeping in view the interests of thousands of candidates who had become ineligible due to age restrictions.

The age relaxation applies to direct recruitment-2025 for Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts.

As per Government Order No. 1/1194447/6-1001(008)24/23 dated January 5, 2026, a one-time exceptional relaxation of three years in the upper age limit has been granted to candidates across all categories.

The order has been issued in continuation of an earlier notification dated December 31, 2025.

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 32,679 vacancies will be filled, including posts of Constable Civil Police (Male/Female), Constable PAC/Armed Police (Male), Constable Special Security Force (Male), Women Constable (Women Battalion), Constable Mounted Police (Male), Jail Warder (Male), and Jail Warder (Female).

The relaxation has been granted by the Personnel Section-2 of the Uttar Pradesh government under Rule-3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service (Relaxation of Age Limit for Recruitment) Rules, 1992.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of aspirants who were earlier excluded due to the age criteria.

Notably, the issue of the age limit in police recruitment had been a matter of prolonged debate, with repeated demands for relaxation being raised both by candidates and within the government.

Several political parties had requested the government to give age relaxation in the recruitment process.

Responding to these concerns, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has taken this decisive step, paving the way for broader participation in the upcoming police recruitment process.

