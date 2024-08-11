UP govt reviews Swachh Bharat Mission's progress, holds workshop

Lucknow, Aug 11 To advance Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's commitment to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a clean state, the Urban Development Department has held a thorough review and orientation workshop for Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) and Officers in Charge (OCs) of local bodies, officials have said.

The workshop, which took place on Saturday at the Local Urban Bodies Directorate, covered key aspects of urban development, focusing particularly on the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and associated campaigns.

It included a thorough review of the Swachh Bharat Mission and highlighted the critical role of ADMs. The discussions emphasised their crucial contributions to Swachh Survekshan 2024, the Garbage Free City (GFC) initiative, and Open Defecation Free (ODF) protocols.

The need for effective implementation and monitoring to meet the objectives of these programs was also underscored.

The workshop, chaired by Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, included a comprehensive review of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBM-U).

Key topics discussed at the workshop were Material Recovery Facilities (MRF), compost pits, solid waste management plants, public and community toilets, and used water management. The use of funds for these initiatives was also examined.

Additionally, the workshop covered various ambitious schemes of the state government, including the Mukhyamantri Vaishwik Nagarodaya Yojana, Aspirational Town Scheme, Namaste Yojana, Mukhyamantri Nagar Srijan Yojana, Park Adoption Policy, Kanha Gaushala, Funeral Site, Upvan Yojana, Vandan Yojana, and Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme.

Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat outlined a detailed roadmap for the Urban Development Department, focusing on future directions and goals. Following this, Local Urban Bodies Director Anuj Kumar Jha addressed administrative issues and the roles of District Project Managers (DPMs) and District Coordination Officers (DCOs) in the effective implementation of urban schemes at the district level.

The workshop was attended by Secretary of Urban Development Ajay Shukla, Additional Director of the Local Urban Bodies Directorate Ritu Suhas, Special Secretary of Urban Development Arun Prakash, and MB Singh.

