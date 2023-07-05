UP Govt set to complete projects worth Rs 225 cr for development of Bundelkhand

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 : With the aim to bring the Bundelkhand region into the mainstream of development, the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved Rs 225 crores to complete the projects of various departments.

As part of its ongoing pursuit to bring the Bundelkhand region at par with the developed regions within the country, the UP government has completed all the projects of three out of six departments by the third phase of the Bundelkhand package and is working on finishing the projects of the remaining departments, earmarked for the year 2023-2024.

The government will also use a total of Rs 116.72 crore, including surplus money of Rs 60.70 crore of the departments, for the development of the region, said a statement.

"Recently, the Bundelkhand package was reviewed under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. Approval was granted on the proposals of the Livestock, Agriculture, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply departments. The Chief Secretary also approved Rs 103.16 crores for a dairy plant of one lakh litres per day capacity in Banda by the Milk Development Department", the release stated.

Additionally, Rs 43.56 crore was approved for the incomplete works of the Broiler Rearing Scheme for women's empowerment, it added.

The statement further said, "Similarly, Rs 17.14 crore was sanctioned for the construction of check dams, modernization of ponds and blast wells in Bundelkhand under Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply schemes. Apart from this, the Agriculture Department approved Rs 42.79 crores for a water harvesting check dam and multipurpose farm pond project."

Under the third phase of the Bundelkhand package, works of Rs 65 crores and Rs 25 crores have been completed in the Horticulture Department and Agriculture Department respectively, as per the statement.

The release further stated that the projects under the Irrigation and Water Resources Departments worth more than Rs 255 crores have also been completed. "Besides, two works worth more than Rs 55 crores of the Livestock Department have been completed, while a project worth Rs 44 crores has been approved", it added.

Furthermore, Rs 247 crores have already been spent on three projects related to Namami Gange and the Rural Water Supply Department, which would be completed with an additional investment of Rs 16.5 crores. Rs 107 crore has been spent on projects related to milk development and a capacity expansion plan is also being prepared.

In all, Rs 917 crore was approved for various projects in the third phase, out of which Rs 756 crore has been spent while more than Rs 100 crore has been saved by the departments, it added.

