UP govt signs MoU with Khan Academy to improve Maths skill of students

Lucknow, June 18 The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khan Academy India to enhance maths learning skills of over five lakh students in the 48,000 state-run schools.

As per the government spokesman, this partnership will make high-quality maths learning content in Hindi accessible to students and teachers in the department of basic education, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), department of secondary education and schools overseen by the social welfare department, seamlessly integrating them into classrooms.

Khan Academy India is a not-for-profit organisation incorporated in India to provide free, world-class education for millions of learners in India.

It was founded by Khan Academy Inc and Tata Trusts in 2006.

Vijay Kiran Anand, director general, school education, Uttar Pradesh, said, "This collaboration between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Khan Academy India is a significant step towards ensuring that every student has access to the tools and resources they need to excel in maths and reach their full potential."

"The programme's success in KGBVs serves as a testament which has already shown promising results in improving maths learning outcomes. We are proud to continue and expand our strong partnership with them," he added.

Since 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government has worked closely with Khan Academy to improve math learning outcomes in state-run schools limited to KGBVs. The encouraging results have prompted the expansion of this partnership.

Learning maths at Khan Academy, with its seamless integration into the classroom environment, has reshaped the educational delivery system, earning accolades from both teachers and students alike.

By the end of the second year, the programme incorporated 72,000 students from 746 KGBVs and over 24,000 students engaged in maths practice for 60 minutes per month, demonstrating better learning outcomes.

The partnership aims to host Khan Academy's tech-based modules for teachers on the DIKSHA portal to ensure all teachers across the state access world-class content and Hindi-medium maths learning resources.

Additionally, Khan Academy team will extend hands-on support to 48,000 teachers on how to leverage online teaching resources in their preferred language and offer personalised learning based on individual student progress data.

The expanded partnership will further strengthen the educational infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in maths education. Teachers will be better equipped to support their students while students will benefit from engaging, personalised learning experiences.

