UP govt stops purchase, sale of land in proposed villages to develop 'New Noida'

Noida, Jan 9 A letter has been sent by the Noida Authority to all tehsil and Registry departments stopping the buying and selling of land in 84 villages of Dadri, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr which have been identified for setting up the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), also known as 'New Noida' in Uttar Pradesh.

As the Noida Authority begins its work for developing New Noida, cases for illegal encroachments in the region are on the rise.

The Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority has issued a letter to the Stamp Department prohibiting the purchase and sale of land by forming a company or firm. Also, a list of such registries has been sought in which land has been purchased by forming a company or firm.

If the land is being purchased for agricultural use, then orders have been issued to inform the Noida Authority and not register the land without the consent of this authority.

The district administration has also pasted a copy of the Noida Authority's letter in all tehsils. The authority has issued this letter to stop the illegal properties and warehouse construction coming up in the New Noida area.

The Noida Authority has received information that hundreds of colonies are being constructed on the land around New Noida area. More than 50 warehouses have been built till now.

The Authority has sent a letter to auction the land on sale across all the tehsils of Ghaziabad, Dadri and Bulandshahr.

New Noida will be built on the land around 84 villages of Dadri, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr.

Same rules are being applied in the villages around Greater Noida on which Greater Noida Phase-2 would be developed.

Illegal colonies are also being built in large numbers across Noida, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, New Noida area, Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida Phase-2 by cheating common man.

Apart from this, buying and selling of agricultural land is also taking place on a large-scale. To safeguard the interests of innocent people from being defrauded such measures have been taken by the Noida Authority.

To fully develop DNGIR, land across 80 villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar is to be acquired and settled. It has been built by the Noida Authority and School of Planning and Architecture.

DNGIR or New Noida area will be developed on nearly 21,000 hectare (203 square km) which has been equally divided.

In the Master Plan 2041, 40 per cent land use has been provisioned for industrial, 13 per cent for residential and 18 per cent for green area and recreational activities.

DNGIR was created by combining 20 villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar and 60 villages of Bulandshahr.

Apart from this, commercial, PSP institutional, facility/utility, water bodies, traffic and transporters will also be here. The total population of the New Noida area is believed to be around six lakh, of which a population of 3.5 lakh will migrate here for which EWS, LIG, MIG and HIG Flats will be constructed.

Apart from this, the total residence area here will be more than 2,000 hectare.

