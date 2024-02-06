UP govt to slash terms of Lokayukta, deputy Lokayukta

Lucknow, Feb 6 The Uttar Pradesh government will be introducing an amendment to the UP Lokayukta and deputy-Lokayukta Act 1975 in the state Assembly, proposing that against a tenure of eight years, the tenure of the Lokayukta and deputy Lokayukta should be five years or till they reach the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

Earlier, the Yogi government had reduced the term of information commissioners from five years to three years.

The proposal was cleared by the state cabinet late on Monday. The cabinet also cleared the opening of a centre for distance learning of the GLA University, Mathura at Greater Noida by issuing a letter of intent (LoI). The cabinet also approved setting up of a private university, Radha Govind University, Chandausi, Sambhal; Bodhisattva University in Barabanki and Chandigarh University in Unnao.

Directives were also given to issue LoIs to all the three varsities. It approved a proposal to include offices of other departments in the new collectorate building that will be constructed in Gorakhpur. This will include offices of departments like SSP office, district Ayurveda, homoeopathy and Unani, district milk development, district education department, irrigation, Jal Nigam, education.

The Cabinet also approved the UP tourism department land lease policy 2024. The policy will allow UP govt to lease out its land for development of tourism economy in the state and take up proposals with investors on public private partnership mode.

Officials said that the land would be leased out for a minimum of 30 years. The duration may be increased on certain terms and conditions. Experts are of the view that the policy would also enable the state tourism department to generate finance to fund future projects. In another decision, the state tourism department entered into an arrangement with the state irrigation department to transfer its unused/unutilised properties for tourism development.

