Uttar Pradesh Government Announces Major Reshuffle: 12 District Magistrates Transferred

Lucknow, June 26: The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred the district magistrates of 12 districts, including Banda, Basti, Chitrakoot and Shravasti.Medha Rupam, who was CEO of Greater Noida, has been appointed as District Magistrate (DM) Kasganj.Manish Bansal, DM, Sambhal, has been posted as DM, Saharanpur. He has been replaced by Rajendra Pensiya, who was the Special Secretary of Urban Development. Anuj Singh, DM, Sitapur, has been moved as DM Moradabad. Abhishek Anand, who was DM Chitrakoot has joined as DM Sitapur.

Ravish Gupta, Special Secretary, Stamp and Registration, has been shifted to Basti as DM. He has been replaced by Andra Vamsi, who has become Special Secretary, Stamp and Registration. Nagendra Pratap, Special Secretary, Ayush, is the new DM Banda. Durga Shakti Nagpal, who was earlier DM Banda, has been moved to Lakhimpur Kheri as DM.

Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Special Secretary, Agriculture, is the new DM of Shravasti, while Madhusudan Hugli, Additional State Project Director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, has been posted as DM Kaushambhi.Ashish Kumar, Vice Chairperson, Saharanpur Development Authority, is the new DM of Hathras, while Shiv Sharanappa GS, Commissioner, Kanpur Municipal Corporation, has been posted as DM Chitrakoot. Manvendra Singh, who was DM Moradabad, is the new DG of AYUSH.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor