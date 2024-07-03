UP-Hathras Stampede: FIR Registered Against 'Mukhya Sewadar' and Organizers Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

An FIR has been filed under sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against Devprakash Madhukar, known as 'Mukhya Sewadar,' and other organizers of the religious event where the Hathras stampede tragically occurred.

UP-Hathras stampede | FIR registered under sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against one Devprakash Madhukar referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organisers of the religious event where the stampede occurred — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

Officials have confirmed that at least 116 people, including 106 women and seven children, lost their lives in a stampede during a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The incident took place during a 'satsang' (prayer meeting) attended by thousands. Images from the Community Health Centre depicted numerous bodies being transported there by buses and tempos, as grieving relatives looked on.

Also Read| Hathras Stampede: Most of 116 Victims Identified, Says UP Government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and, on his directions, a committee has been set up to investigate the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also expressed their condolences to the families of those who were killed and said they were praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. PM Modi said the Centre is extending all possible help to the Uttar Pradesh government.