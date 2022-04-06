UP: History-sheeter injured in cross-firing with police in Rampur

A history-sheeter was injured in retaliation firing by police after the accused opened fire in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police - Rampur, Sansar Singh on Tuesday night said, "The Inspector-in-charge, during checking at Azim Nagar area signalled to stop a person but he opened fire at the police. In retaliation by the police, the accused was shot in the leg."

"A 315 bore pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him and was identified as Subhan alias Pappu, who is a wanted history-sheeter," added Singh.

The accused being injured was admitted to the district hospital and has been referred to the Higher Center hospital for treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

