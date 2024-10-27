UP Horror: Body of Woman Missing for Four Months Found Buried Near DM's Residence in Kanpur

The body of a woman who had been missing for four months was recovered by police near the District Magistrate's residence in Kanpur. The accused, Vimal Soni, a gym trainer from the Green Park area, confessed to burying the body of the businessman's wife in a location designated for government officials' bungalows.

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest gym trainer for the murder of woman missing for 4 months and burying her dead body near the DM residence.



DCP East, Shravan Kumar Singh says, "The incident occurred on 24 June. The victim used to go to the accused's gym to train...… pic.twitter.com/yzj95HXb1a — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2024

The victim, identified as Ekta, was reported missing on June 24, and subsequent investigations revealed she was deceased.

"The incident occurred on 24 June. The victim used to go to the accused's gym to train... The victim was particularly displeased about something and had a heated argument with the accused, after which the latter murdered her and buried her here... He dug a pit here and buried her body... He tried to mislead the case but when we interrogated him strictly, he revealed the truth," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Kanpur) Shravan Kumar Singh told reporters.

Read Also | Ayodhya Shocker: UP Female Police Officer Raped While Travelling to Kanpur to Celebrate Karva Chauth

According to reports, Investigative teams were dispatched to Pune, Agra, and Punjab as part of the search. Authorities are also working to determine if Soni took any jewelry from the woman before her body was hidden.

Legal action is underway, with the case registered at the Kotwali district police station, as officials explore all possible angles.