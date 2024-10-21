Ayodhya Shocker: UP Female Police Officer Raped While Travelling to Kanpur to Celebrate Karva Chauth

A shocking incident came to light on Monday after a man allegedly kidnapped a female constable from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya who was on her way to her in-laws' house to Kanpur to celebrate Karva Chauth on Sunday, October 20. The man reportedly took her to a deserted field outside the village late at night and raped her. During the assault, the woman resisted, causing one of her teeth to break. When she raised the alarm, the accused took advantage of the darkness and fled the scene. After searching, the police have arrested the suspect and registered a complaint.

The female head constable, hailing from the Sen Paschim Para area of Kanpur, was posted in Ayodhya. She had travelled to her village in Kanpur from Ayodhya on Saturday to celebrate Karva Chauth. While walking towards her village by road late at night, a man intercepted her before she could reach home. Despite being in plain clothes, the constable was forcibly dragged into a deserted field by the young man. She resisted, but the attacker tore her clothes and proceeded to rape her.

During the assault, the constable bit the man’s finger, but in the struggle, one of her teeth broke. Hearing her screams, nearby residents rushed to the scene, prompting the assailant to flee. The woman constable immediately informed the police. Officers arrived at the spot and arrested the accused, identified as Dharmendra.

Ghatampur ACP Ranjit Kumar stated that the woman was on her way home in plain clothes when the accused found an isolated area and forcibly dragged her into the field before assaulting her. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail.