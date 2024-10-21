Navi Mumbai: Bangladeshi Woman Among Two Arrested for Running Prostitution Racket in Taloja

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police arrested two women, including a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly running a prostitution racket from a flat in Taloja Phase Two on Saturday night. The police also rescued a woman who had been forced into the flesh trade. The rescued woman is also from Bangladesh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hasina Musharraf Khan, 30, a resident of Sai Anand Building in Taloja and originally from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Saliya Shafik Cha, 39, a resident of Taloja Phase Two, originally from Wardha District, Kolkata.

According to police reports, they operated from a flat at Sai Anand in Taloja Phase Two, where the first accused, Khan, was also residing.

The AHTU received a tip-off and sent a decoy customer on Saturday evening. They accepted a payment of ₹2,000 for providing illicit sexual services to the fake customer, which included ₹1,000 in cash and ₹1,000 paid online, while exploiting a 26-year-old victim, also originally from Bangladesh, to support their activities.

Additionally, the first female accused was found living in Navi Mumbai without proper authorization, which constitutes an offense.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Passport Act and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.