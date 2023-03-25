"UP is not known for crimes anymore": Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 : Highlighting the BJP government's achievement on the one-year anniversary of his second term, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state is "not known for crimes anymore."

On March 25, 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath took oath for his second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, CM Yogi said, "UP is not known for crimes anymore, it is known for its festivals. The state will touch new heights of development and words like 'Jungle Raj', and 'Gunda Raj' will remain in the past".

Highlighting the government's achievements in the past six years, CM Yogi said, "UP has the best infrastructure. Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway (work should be completed before 2025 Kumbh).

"The highest number of metros in the country are in UP, running in five districts and soon Agra will also have metro connectivity," he added.

Regarding the total number of airports in the state, the CM said, "When our government came in 2017, only two airports were functional, whereas the airports in Gorakhpur and Agra were partial. Today, a total of 9 airports are functional while nine are in process."

"Work is in progress at Ayodhya and Jewar International Airport and by the end of 2023 it will also become functional," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also highlighted the world's longest river cruise and said, "UP got the gift of the world's longest river cruise. Eastern Uttar Pradesh always regrets that there was no medium to connect with water, but today we have connected the eastern port from Banaras to Haldia."

Talking about the Global Investors Summit (UPGIS 2023), CM Yogi said, "We started the Investor Summit with Rs 80 thousand crore groundbreaking projects and so far more than Rs 5 lakh crore private development projects have been inaugurated."

"An investment of Rs 35 lakh crore was received in the Global Investor Summit," he added.

CM Yogi highlighted the number of toilets made under the Swachh Bharat mission and said, "Under the Swachh Bharat mission, earlier only 2.5 lakh toilets were built in UP, but from 2017, two crores 61 lakh toilets were constructed."

Further speaking on pension and employment, CM Yogi said, "We have doubled the per capita income and almost 31 lakh women are getting the benefit of pension."

"The unemployment rate which was 18 per cent in 2016 has come down to 3 to 4 per cent today," he said.

"Today Uttar Pradesh is the number one state in the country in ethanol production. Medical colleges have been built and some are being built in all the districts of the state. The dream of One District One Medical College is coming true today. We manufacture the largest number of smartphones in the country," added CM Yogi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor