UP man arrested on charges of murder of Telangana woman wanting to marry him
By ANI | Published: November 13, 2022 06:46 AM 2022-11-13T06:46:15+5:30 2022-11-13T12:20:07+5:30
The body of a woman from Telangana was found in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha after she was allegedly murdered by a man she wanted to marry, an official said on Saturday.
The accused man was arrested, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said.
According to the official, an investigation had revealed that a missing report of the woman was filed on November 6.
"The body of a Telangana woman was found on November 9 in the Gajraula PS area. Investigation revealed that an absent report was filed in this connection on November 6. The woman used to like a man and wanted to marry him. He murdered the woman and has been arrested," the official said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor