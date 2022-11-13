UP man arrested on charges of murder of Telangana woman wanting to marry him

Published: November 13, 2022

The body of a woman from Telangana was found in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha after she was allegedly murdered by ...

UP man arrested on charges of murder of Telangana woman wanting to marry him

The body of a woman from Telangana was found in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha after she was allegedly murdered by a man she wanted to marry, an official said on Saturday.

The accused man was arrested, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said.

According to the official, an investigation had revealed that a missing report of the woman was filed on November 6.

"The body of a Telangana woman was found on November 9 in the Gajraula PS area. Investigation revealed that an absent report was filed in this connection on November 6. The woman used to like a man and wanted to marry him. He murdered the woman and has been arrested," the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

