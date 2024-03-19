UP man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), March 19 After an argument over delay in serving him lunch, a 30-year-old man in Sitapur district allegedly killed his wife using a sharp weapon on Monday, police said.

He then died by suicide by hanging himself in his house.

The incident took place in Kotwalanpurwa village of Thangaon police station area here.

The husband has been identified as Parasram while the wife is Prema Devi, 28.

Thangaon police station Station House Officer (SHO), Hanumant Lal Tiwari, said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to reports, Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday afternoon and asked his wife for food. The lunch was not ready and this angered him.

There was an argument between the two during which he first attacked and killed his wife with a sharp weapon and then fearing that he would have to go to jail, died by committing suicide by hanging himself inside the house, the SHO added.

Locals said that after the incident, the accused husband locked himself in the room and died by suicide by hanging himself.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor