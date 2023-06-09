UP minor sets herself on fire after constant harassment by youth

By IANS | Published: June 9, 2023 08:39 AM 2023-06-09T08:39:04+5:30 2023-06-09T08:50:14+5:30

Lucknow, June 9 A minor girl from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district set herself on fire after facing constant ...

UP minor sets herself on fire after constant harassment by youth | UP minor sets herself on fire after constant harassment by youth

UP minor sets herself on fire after constant harassment by youth

Next

Lucknow, June 9 A minor girl from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district set herself on fire after facing constant harassment from a youth.

The girl was rushed to the hospital in Jalaun and then referred to a facility in Jhansi on Thursday night.

Her condition is said to be critical.

Sameer Kumar Singh, inspector-in-charge of the case, said: "On the complaint of the minor girl's father, the police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have intensified the process to nab the youth."

In a statement, the victim's father said: "Since earlier this week, a young man, named Nikki, started harassing my daughter on the phone. He used to harass my daughter everyday. Troubled by this repeated harassment, she locked herself in a room and set herself on fire."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur