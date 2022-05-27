UP MLAs banned from taking selfies inside Assembly premises

Disturbed by the continuous photo session of MLAs in the Legislative Assembly, Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Satish Mahana imposed a ban on MLAs for taking selfies.

The Assembly Speaker made the announcement today.

Elaborating on the announcement, the Speaker specified that the mobile phones of MLAs will be confiscated for taking selfies and carrying out photo sessions. The Speaker also imposed a ban on using personal cameras in the Assembly and gallery area during the proceedings of the Legislature.

The coverage in the media gallery is also banned. The head marshal has been instructed to confiscate the phone if needed.

Notably, this comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh budget was presented in the state assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor