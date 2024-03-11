UP MLC polls: Ten from BJP, three allies file nominations

Lucknow, March 11 Ten candidates, including seven from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday filed their nominations for Vidhan Parishad.

Three candidates from the BJP’s allies also filed their nominations.

Top State BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and senior ministers were present on the occasion.

The seven BJP candidates who filed their nominations were Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Dr Mahendra Singh, Ashok Kataria, Mohit Beniwal, Dharmendra Singh, Ram Tirath Singhal and Santosh Singh.

Among the allies, Ashish Patel of Apna Dal(S), Yogesh Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Vicchelal Rajbhar of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) filed their nominations.

The ruling BJP is in a position to get ten members elected to the Upper House on the basis of its strength in the state Assembly.

The opposition Samajwadi Party can get three members elected and the party will file the nominations later on Monday since this is the last day for filing nominations for the 13 seats that are falling vacant in the Upper House.

