UP Police Constable Shot in Head in Accidental Firing by SI During Raid in Aligarh, Dies

A tragedy occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district when a team of police raided a house to arrest suspects involved in cow slaughter on Wednesday, July 17. During the raid, a sub-inspector (SI) was trying to load a jammed pistol when it accidentally fired, hitting the SI in the abdomen and then striking Constable Mohammad Yakoob in the head, leading to his death. The SI is currently being treated.

The family of the deceased constable is still in shock after hearing about the tragic incident. Yakoob's father said, "The police told us that a bullet struck my son's head after loading a jammed gun. I am not able to understand how the bullet hit his head."

According to SSP Sanjeev Suman, the incident occurred while raiding a residential apartment after receiving information about cow slaughter in the Gabhana police station area. The police had formed a team to arrest the accused.

Upon receiving information that the accused was hiding there, the team rushed to the spot to raid the apartment. During the raid, Inspector Mazhar Hasan's pistol jammed, and another inspector, Rajiv Kumar, tried to unlock it. However, the bullet was fired, ripping through Inspector Rajiv Kumar's abdomen and hitting SOG Constable Yakoob in the head. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared the constable dead, while the inspector is undergoing treatment.

The body of Mohammad Yakoob has been sent for a postmortem. SSP Sanjeev Suman has ordered an investigation into the entire case.