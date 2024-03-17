UP Police Exam Paper Leak: STF Detains Suspected Mastermind Shubham Mandal (Watch)

The Special Task Force (STF) continues its search on the case of the leaked UP Police recruitment exam papers, targeting fake mafia networks. In a recent development, another member of the counterfeit gang, Shubham Mandal, has been arrested by the STF for his alleged involvement in the constable exam paper leak.

Shubham Mandal, believed to be the mastermind behind the paper leak, was summoned from Bihar to unlock the trunk. He was contacted by Rajeev Nayan Mishra and Ravi Anni. The company responsible for transporting the exam papers to the centers was based in Ahmedabad. Abhishek, Ravi Atri, and Rajeev Nayan were also involved in the paper leak scheme. Upon reaching Ahmedabad, Shubham Mandal collaborated with Abhishek, Ravi Atri, and Rajeev Nayan.

The STF arrested Shubham Mandal while he was in the process of retrieving the papers from the box. Members of the paper leak gang escorted him to the company's trunk box, where he recovered the papers and delivered them to the Knuckle Mafia gang.

It's worth noting that the UP Police recruitment exam took place on February 17 and 18 across 75 districts of the state, with over 48 lakh candidates participating for 60 thousand posts. Allegations of paper leaks surfaced after the exam, leading to protests by candidates demanding its cancellation. Eventually, the government announced the cancellation of the examination, prompting an end to the protests.