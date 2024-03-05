UP Police Paper Leak Case: Govt Removed Renuka Mishra As Board Chairman, Appoints New Chief

Uttar Pradesh's Police Constable Recruitment Exam, scheduled for February 17, 2024, was surrounded by rumors of paper leakage. However, the state government denied these claims, stating that the exam was conducted fairly. Despite the controversy, the exam proceeded as planned with more than 48 lakh candidates participating.

However, the matter took a turn when the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh arrested 287 individuals in connection with the paper leak. The arrests were made after the STF zeroed in on the first source of the question paper leak.

In response to the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government removed the Chairperson of the Recruitment Board, Renuka Mishra, from her post and appointed Rajeev Krishna as the new Chairperson. The decision was made to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam is a crucial examination for the state, as it aims to recruit thousands of constables to serve the public. The cancellation of the exam and the subsequent arrests have raised concerns about the integrity of the recruitment process.