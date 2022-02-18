UP Police recovers 357 kg ganja, 3 held

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three persons and recovered about 357 kilograms of ganja worth about Rs 1.40 crore from their possession.

The police have registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Act.

Speaking to , Superintendent of Police of Sant Kabir Nagar, Dr Kaustubh said, "The police team recovered 357 kgs 700 grams of ganja worth about Rs 1 crore 40 lakh and arrested three accused in the matter. A vehicle and a truck have also been recovered from the accused."

"The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act," he added.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor