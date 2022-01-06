UP: Railway Minister inaugurates developments projects at Gomti Nagar railway station in Lucknow

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday inaugurated the development projects at Gomti Nagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and said that the government's vision is to transform Indian Railways by enhancing services for the passengers.

Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said, "It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Railways is the unit of transformation for the country. The redevelopment work of the Gomti Nagar railway station is in progress. The facilities for the passengers will be enhanced. Our vision is to transform Indian Railways by enhancing services for passengers."

The Union Minister also held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and "discussed Railways and various other projects of UP."

Taking to Twitter, Vaishnaw said, "Met CM @myogiadityanath and discussed Railways and various other projects of UP."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor